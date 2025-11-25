Creative Planning Purchases 3,820 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Creative Planning raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 127,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 400,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

