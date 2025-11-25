Creative Planning Raises Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Creative Planning raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,497 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 415,954 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 882,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 400,688 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 359,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,377,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

