Creative Planning Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $138.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

