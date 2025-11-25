Creative Planning Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,673,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,764,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,671,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE FE opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.