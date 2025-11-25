Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,319,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.74. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $192.83.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

