Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 331.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.7%

ARKK stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.