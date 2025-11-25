Creative Planning Sells 24,685 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Creative Planning cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

