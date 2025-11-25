Creative Planning Sells 3,770 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $2,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,029,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,925,371.05. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,500. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

