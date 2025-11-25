Creative Planning Sells 7,701 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.