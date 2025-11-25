Critical Survey: China Liberal Education (OTCMKTS:CLEUF) versus True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Liberal Education and True Drinks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $2.89 million 0.01 -$4.96 million N/A N/A True Drinks $1.95 million 535.52 -$3.88 million $0.01 21.00

True Drinks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Volatility & Risk

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, indicating that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Liberal Education beats True Drinks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

