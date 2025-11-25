Critical Survey: EUDA Health (EUDA) vs. Its Peers

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EUDA Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.97, indicating that their average share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 1 0 0 1 2.50 EUDA Health Competitors 467 865 2012 33 2.48

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EUDA Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 28.18%. Given EUDA Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EUDA Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EUDA Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $5.16 million -$15.36 million -24.00 EUDA Health Competitors $441.31 million -$62.07 million 5.11

EUDA Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EUDA Health. EUDA Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A EUDA Health Competitors -502.14% -90.63% -26.13%

Summary

EUDA Health competitors beat EUDA Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

