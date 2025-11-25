CrowdStrike (CRWD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.2152 billion for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of -425.90, a P/E/G ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

