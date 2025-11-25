Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $309.00. 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Aviation société anonyme
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.