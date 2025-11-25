Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $309.00. 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.96.

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.