Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $309.00. 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.96.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.