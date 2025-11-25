Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Up 28.2% – Here’s What Happened

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 18,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Devonian Health Group Stock Up 28.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$37.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

