Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.10.

Several research analysts have commented on IRON shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In other Disc Medicine news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $2,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,008.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $5,079,007.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 500,621 shares in the company, valued at $35,333,830.18. The trade was a 12.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 213,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,513 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.29). Analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

