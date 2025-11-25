DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 498 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $271.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.50 and a 12-month high of $496.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $350.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.