DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 457.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graco by 225.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 154,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Graco by 9.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

