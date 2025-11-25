DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,348,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,146,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $392.89 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.02.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

