DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 300.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

NetApp Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

