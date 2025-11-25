DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.70 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

