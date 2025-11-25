DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 112.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Illumina by 426.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ILMN opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.