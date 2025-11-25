DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

