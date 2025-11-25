DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.95 Million Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BXP alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BXP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,153,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,009,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 403,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BXP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in BXP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 961,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Compass Point cut shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BXP

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.