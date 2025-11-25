DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.79 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,313,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,209,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,429,000 after buying an additional 2,872,288 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 643,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.