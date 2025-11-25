DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.98 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,070.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

