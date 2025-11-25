DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.14 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 128,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 153.38%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

