DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $260.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.12%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.97.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

