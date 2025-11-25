DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,398 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Nutanix by 181.7% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Nutanix by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

