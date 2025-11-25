DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $41,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

