DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,249,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,067,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,126,000 after buying an additional 768,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,253,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 101,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Gen Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEN. Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

