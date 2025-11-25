DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $194.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

