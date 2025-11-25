DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,480 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.