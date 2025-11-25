DNB Asset Management AS Sells 784 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $336,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $396,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

