DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $149,963,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 41,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.83.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,855.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,796.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,894.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

