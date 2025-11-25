DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 502,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,695 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,487.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $364,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,970.12. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,146,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

