DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2%

OMC stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

