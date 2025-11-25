DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 288,410 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Tony Xu sold 34,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.24, for a total value of $9,164,687.84.

On Monday, September 15th, Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total transaction of $13,235,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tony Xu sold 17,083 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $4,279,291.50.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $8,313,514.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.62.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

