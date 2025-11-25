Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $946.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $875.13 and its 200 day moving average is $687.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,990,417.88. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

