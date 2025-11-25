Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Popular alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Popular by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,496,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,908,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,471,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Popular’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.