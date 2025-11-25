Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $393,000 Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 274,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 347.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 185,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,034,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,586 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $522.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 51.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

