Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.16% of AMC Networks worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,330,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 617,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 941.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 301,016 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 49.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AMC Networks by 84.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 374,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 171,028 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 422.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 110,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $561.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $6.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

