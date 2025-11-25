Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $480,000 in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.