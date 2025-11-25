Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

