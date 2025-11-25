Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Equity Residential $EQR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 10.2% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 597,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

