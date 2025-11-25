Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. CWM LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -59.88%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

