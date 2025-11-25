Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 16.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $331.40 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.