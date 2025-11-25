Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 44,394 Shares of LendingClub Corporation $LC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in LendingClub by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.4% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 32,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,665.50. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $40,199.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,461.34. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE LC opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. LendingClub Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $107.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

