East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 203.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,361,000 after purchasing an additional 547,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,157 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,606,393.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,165.69. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This trade represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,678. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

