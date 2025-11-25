ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.21. Approximately 10,504,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,120,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20.

ECR Minerals Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market cap of £5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.

About ECR Minerals

(Get Free Report)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.