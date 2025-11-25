ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.21. Approximately 10,504,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,120,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20.
ECR Minerals Stock Up 2.5%
The stock has a market cap of £5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.
About ECR Minerals
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECR Minerals
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.