Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPCGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,597,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 471,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 616,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 415,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 341,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,335,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EPC opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

