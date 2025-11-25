Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,597,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 471,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 616,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 415,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 341,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,335,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

